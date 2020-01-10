Marvel is hard at work on the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, that much we know for sure. The 2016 Benedict Cumberbatch superhero flick was one of the MCU’s most visually stunning films and offered up a pretty wild ride, so hype for the sequel has always been quite high. But Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige took things one step further back at Comic-Con when he told us the pic would feature Scarlet Witch as well.

Throw in the fact that DS2 is set to be the MCU’s first horror film, which will be a welcome change of pace for the franchise, and things are looking pretty rosy for the project. Or at least, they were.

Yes, as you’ve probably heard by now, director Scott Derrickson announced earlier tonight that he’d departed the movie, surprising just about everyone with the news. And as expected, fans have taken to Twitter to react, with the below Tweets representing just a small sample of what folks are saying.

Hot Take: You only like Doctor Strange because of the way he was portrayed in The Avengers. His solo film is one of the weakest of the MCU's outings. — 𝔎𝔞𝔡𝔢𝔫 🦇 (@thecinemapunk) January 10, 2020

Feige probably didn't want to let him make scary movie. Think about children — PartizanNiksic (@Partizan_Niksic) January 10, 2020

poor scott derrickson i was actually excited for his version of doctor strange ik those mfs fired his ass pic.twitter.com/Vg30i77Ivd — violet (@hynjncams) January 10, 2020

If some of you childish, rude people think that Martin Scorsese's opinion means nothing, if you think that Doctor Strange 2 is going to have any shred of originality you are sorely mistaken. At least Scott Derrickson had the balls to try and do something different. — Nightwing (@AKAKryptonian) January 10, 2020

the date is January 9, 2020. the entire MCU fanbase is currently losing its mind over Scott Derrickson stepping down from directing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness over creative differences. I am depressed — MG (@mgonmovies) January 10, 2020

Of course, speculation is already running rampant in regards to what’s going on with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The official word on the split is that it was due to creative differences, but there’ve been whispers that it may’ve been more than that and that Derrickson may’ve actually been kindly pushed out the door.

But as of yet, nothing’s been confirmed and with the studio seemingly keen to move past this quickly and find a replacement, it’s unlikely we’ll get the full story. At the very least, though, fans can rest assured knowing that the sequel is still on course to meet its release date and as soon as we hear of a replacement director, we’ll be sure to let you know.