MCU Fans Freaking Out Over Spider-Man 3’s Official Title Reveal

By 1 hour ago
After months of theorizing, and a day after the cast decided to troll us with a range of fake names, the true title for Spider-Man 3 has finally been revealed. In keeping with the previous two installments in the “Home” trilogy, Homecoming and Far From Home, the Tom Holland-starring threequel is officially called Spider-Man: No Way HomeThe webslinger’s next solo venture is one of the most-anticipated upcoming movies in the MCU’s slate so, as you’d expect, social media is blowing up with reactions to the title reveal.

A lot of people immediately jumped to the idea that the title refers to Peter getting lost in the multiverse, seeing as we know Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange is in it and so are a bunch of familiar villains.

Then again, don’t forget the shock ending of Far From Home – with Mysterio framing Peter Parker for his death and outing him as Spider-Man.

Marvel’s 2021 slate is now complete!

It is a much better title.

Let’s hope it closes the “Home” trilogy in style.

No Way Home is the best choice out of these, though.

Now we know what it’s called, we can say that Spider-Man: No Way Home is going to be an INSANE movie.

As the tweet above reminds us, Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx have been confirmed to be reprising their roles as Doc Ock and Electro from previous franchises. Charlie Cox is reportedly stopping by for a cameo as Daredevil. And we all know what the biggest rumor about the film is – that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be swinging into the MCU for a triple Spider-Man team-up. Remember, Holland has denied this is happening, though.

Spider-Man 3 AKA Spider-Man: No Way Home is shooting now in Atlanta, but it’s due to be in cinemas in time for this December. There’s still so much we don’t know for sure about the threequel, but at least it now has an actual title.

