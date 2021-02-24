MCU Fans Freaking Out Over Spider-Man 3’s Official Title Reveal

After months of theorizing, and a day after the cast decided to troll us with a range of fake names, the true title for Spider-Man 3 has finally been revealed. In keeping with the previous two installments in the “Home” trilogy, Homecoming and Far From Home, the Tom Holland-starring threequel is officially called Spider-Man: No Way Home. The webslinger’s next solo venture is one of the most-anticipated upcoming movies in the MCU’s slate so, as you’d expect, social media is blowing up with reactions to the title reveal.

Folks like the sounds of it.

Spiderman No Way Home……..I like the sound of that pic.twitter.com/jJ0giW84V3 — PR_Deadpool 🇵🇷 (@DeadpoolComrade) February 24, 2021

A lot of people immediately jumped to the idea that the title refers to Peter getting lost in the multiverse, seeing as we know Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange is in it and so are a bunch of familiar villains.

NO WHAT IF IT’S ACTUALLY NO WAY HOME BECAUSE PETER GETS STUCK IN THE MULTIVERSE- pic.twitter.com/w3CaiIggRb — ♡ (@egoparker) February 24, 2021

Then again, don’t forget the shock ending of Far From Home – with Mysterio framing Peter Parker for his death and outing him as Spider-Man.

I bet people are gonna use the “No Way Home” title to say “it’s Spider-Verse. Tobey and Andrew get stuck in the MCU and have no way home” when it probably actually means “Peter has no way to go home because he’s wanted and can’t really go home” pic.twitter.com/LBjFwMP6kx — WandaLogan #TeamWakko #TeamKong (@DiamondSpiderP) February 24, 2021

Marvel’s 2021 slate is now complete!

spider-man: no way home finally completing the 2021 marvel movie slate pic.twitter.com/Z8gYqAHGNC — zach (@civiiswar) February 24, 2021

It is a much better title.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is actually a banger title for an identity lost, on the run Spider-Man film. Instead of "Home Run" 🤢 pic.twitter.com/bTHTmJSoMX — DriiftyFilm 💯🎥 Video Essay YT (@driiftyfilm) February 24, 2021

Let’s hope it closes the “Home” trilogy in style.

i’m really glad Spider-Man 3 is titled Spider-Man No Way Home, it’s just a really fitting title for the end of the ‘home’ trilogy pic.twitter.com/gW6aBwr3pS — Luke (@qLxke_) February 24, 2021

No Way Home is the best choice out of these, though.

this shot was pretty sweet to just add the other possible alternate titles. now i’m curious as to why they chose No Way Home over the others lol pic.twitter.com/YKmAShxr0q — malachi (@MCUMarvels) February 24, 2021

Now we know what it’s called, we can say that Spider-Man: No Way Home is going to be an INSANE movie.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is going to be absolutely insane pic.twitter.com/C3GQV5HIRl — Matt 🎬 (@mattlovescinema) February 24, 2021

As the tweet above reminds us, Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx have been confirmed to be reprising their roles as Doc Ock and Electro from previous franchises. Charlie Cox is reportedly stopping by for a cameo as Daredevil. And we all know what the biggest rumor about the film is – that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be swinging into the MCU for a triple Spider-Man team-up. Remember, Holland has denied this is happening, though.

Spider-Man 3 AKA Spider-Man: No Way Home is shooting now in Atlanta, but it’s due to be in cinemas in time for this December. There’s still so much we don’t know for sure about the threequel, but at least it now has an actual title.