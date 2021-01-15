Daredevil’s Charlie Cox Reportedly Wraps Filming On Spider-Man 3

If all the various rumors are to be taken at face value, then the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man 3 is going to be an incredibly busy movie, with some significant additions already confirmed for the cast along with a whole lot more that might be made official in the near future.

Indeed, almost ever since it was revealed that Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange would be boarding the web-slinging sequel, many have been holding out hope that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield wouldn’t be far behind them. Of course, there’s also been a groundswell of support amongst the fandom gathering around Charlie Cox’s Daredevil making his return in the pic, too.

There’s been no official confirmation of such a thing happening just yet, but We Got This Covered first told you that the Man Without Fear would be in Spider-Man 3 last year, on multiple occasions, in fact, before Murphy’s Multiverse backed it up with their own report in December. Now, ComicBook.com is the latest to weigh in on the speculation, claiming that Cox has indeed been on set and has already wrapped shooting his scenes.

Unfortunately, the outlet can only confirm that the actor is playing Matt Murdock and isn’t sure whether it’s the same one from the Netflix show or a rebooted version. And with the multiverse having a big presence in the film, that just throws up even more possibilities for how he can factor into things.

In any case, despite the lack of an official announcement from Marvel, it seems like a safe bet that we’ll be seeing Daredevil in Spider-Man 3 and we can only hope that his appearance in the threequel leads to bigger things for him in the MCU’s future.