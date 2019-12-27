Spider-Man 3 Reportedly Features A Team-Up That’ll Make Fans Very Happy

When we last saw Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Far From Home, his world had been turned upside down by the posthumous actions of Mysterio, framing the webhead for the attack on London and publicly revealing his secret identity. Come Spider-Man 3 then, Peter will need a heck of a lawyer on his side in order to get him out of this nightmare. Luckily, there’s already an adept attorney with an understanding of superhero life running around the MCU.

We Got This Covered has previously reported that Marvel had been considering either Daredevil or She-Hulk to serve as Peter’s lawyer in the Far From Home sequel. Our latest intel, however, points to the studio having decided on having Charlie Cox turn up as Matt Murdock in the movie rather than Jennifer Walters, who will make her debut in the upcoming She-Hulk TV series. And given that this comes to us from the same sources who also told us Daniel Radcliffe is being eyed for Moon Knight, which we now know to be true, and that a Swamp Thing movie is in the works, which Bloody Disgusting later confirmed, we have no reason to doubt it.

Though Netflix cancelled DD in 2018, Marvel is expected to bring back all the major cast members for some sort of revival of the TV series – either on FX or Hulu – with Cox also making appearances in the wider franchise, apparently including SM3. As always, though, as we’re still a while away before the pic goes into production, plans can always change.

For now, though, it sounds like they’ve chosen Matt over Jennifer for Peter’s lawyer and we’ve also heard that Marvel will give him at least a bit of a chance to get in on the action, too, and help out both Peter and Spidey. Which means we’ll get to see Murdock suit up, and how exciting is that?

Unfortunately we don’t have any further details on Daredevil’s involvement in the threequel at this time, but Spider-Man 3 is already locked in for release on July 16th, 2021. As such, filming should begin on the movie sometime in 2020. So, with any luck, the new year will bring us some additional updates on what else to expect from the pic. Watch this space for more.