Marvel Planning To Bring Back More Characters From Daredevil

Fans were devastated when Netflix cancelled Daredevil about a year ago, straight after its critically-acclaimed third season no less. Since then, there’s been a lot of conflicting talk about what’s going to happen next for the Man Without Fear in the MCU. Will he be rebooted? Will the show continue on a different platform? Will Charlie Cox be brought into the movies?

Nothing’s officially been announced just yet, of course, but it certainly sounds like the studio still has plans for Matt Murdock. And better yet, it seems that they may be bringing some of his supporting cast into the MCU as well.

We Got This Covered’s hearing from our sources – the same ones who said Cox is “as good as confirmed” to be returning now, which trusted insider Daniel RPK backed us up on – that Marvel is considering not only doing more seasons of the show but also potentially working on a movie for Cox’s Matt Murdock. What’s more, the studio has plans for the supporting cast of the series, too. From what we’ve heard, key characters such as Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) have a good chance of showing up in the MCU at some point down the road.

The most likely course of events is that they’ll come back for whatever form the Daredevil show takes next, though it’s also possible that they’ll feature in the movie if that ends up going ahead. And if you’re wondering why Kingpin isn’t on this list, then that’s because we’ve already reported that Marvel wants to make further use of Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk, even outside of the Daredevil franchise.

With Marvel Television’s output shrinking, it’s basically up to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige to decide to bring Cox’s Daredevil and the rest back in the MCU. Thankfully, all the signs are pointing to the head honcho being a big fan of the show and its interpretation of the hero. As such, we have no reason to doubt that Feige has some exciting things in store for the Man Without Fear and his supporting players and once we learn more, we’ll be sure to let you know.