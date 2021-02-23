Tom Holland Reveals Spider-Man 3 Title And Shares First Photo

UPDATE: Jacob Batalon has just revealed the title of the film as well, though he’s using a different name for it. It’s unclear why two different titles have been shared, but some fans are speculating that perhaps the adventure will be broken up into two parts. In any case, watch this space for further updates.

Ever since Jamie Foxx and Benedict Cumberbatch joined the cast of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man 3 and made it clear that the multiverse is going to be the driving force behind the plot, the rumor mill has been churning nonstop and at this point, it seems as if almost anyone to have even looked in the direction of the titular hero is being put forth as a potential candidate for a cameo.

Sticking just to those who’ve appeared in Spidey movies in the past, we’ve got Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parkers, Willem Dafoe and Dane DeHaan’s Green Goblins, Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy, Kirsten Dunst’s Mary Jane Watson, Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman, Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio, Michael Keaton’s Vulture and Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus. And if you want to look at folks who haven’t been in a Spider-Man film but are still being rumored, well, how much time do you have?

Indeed, there’s a lot of speculation surrounding the threequel, but at long last, we can at least confirm its title. Earlier tonight, Tom Holland took to Instagram to not only reveal that the pic will be called Spider-Man: Phone Home, but he also shared the first photo from the movie and you can check it out in the gallery down below.

Tom Holland Reveals Spider-Man 3 Title And First Photo 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It’s not much, but as our first proper look at the hugely anticipated blockbuster, we’ll certainly take it. After all, this has got to be one of the most exciting projects on the MCU’s slate. And if the title and images from the film are now beginning to surface, that can only mean a trailer is on the way

Spider-Man 3 – or Spider-Man: Phone Home – swings into theaters on December 17th, 2021.