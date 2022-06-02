The Marvel Cinematic Universe has launched the superhero subgenre to absolutely towering heights, raking in more cash and winning the hearts of more fans than ever before.

It’s a different story outside of the MCU, though, as the quality of non-MCU Marvel films are incredibly volatile. For every Sam Raimi Spider-Man 2 or Logan, you have a Morbius or a Ghost Rider.

One film that occupies the same example as the latter two is the Howard the Duck film from 1986, which is considered to be not only one of the worst Marvel films of all time, but one of the worst films, period. The character has seen an MCU resurgence, briefly appearing in Guardians of the Galaxy and its sequel, cameoing in Avengers: Endgame, and having a larger speaking role in the second episode of What If…?, but Howard the Duck remains largely un-utilized in the realm of Marvel Studios.

We may not be getting a solo Howard the Duck MCU iteration for quite a while, but that hasn’t stopped fans from dreaming up their number one pick for a director should such a film ever get the green light.

A fair amount of responders listed some of the MCU’s tried-and-true helmers, such as James Gunn and Taika Waititi, as their Howard the Duck favorites. Given their ability to weave comedic elements into their stories, a project like Howard the Duck would be right up the alley of either of the two directors.

Another user pitched Donald Glover as director and Seth Green as screenwriter. Green has voiced Howard in the MCU thus far, and his participation would make for a creative fusion between writer and protagonist that could prove interesting.

Another went so far as to say that they’d give up a vital body part for Quentin Tarantino to helm the film.

One of the more interesting choices was Adam McKay, the writer, director, and producer of the wildly popular Netflix film Don’t Look Up. His film masterfully leaned into satire and social commentary, two aspects that have historically defined Howard the Duck as a character. Thus, a director who’s proven in the ways of parody would no doubt handle Howard the Duck in a fascinating manner.

Regardless of who the director could be ⏤ fans also recommended Lars von Trier, Andy Serkis, Wes Anderson, and Martin Scorsese ⏤ it’s clear that MCU fanatics are ready for Howard the Duck to get the big-screen spectacle he deserves.