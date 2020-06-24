Marvel May’ve Figured Out How To Introduce Venom Into The MCU

Thanks to the Morbius trailer and its cameo from Michael Keaton’s Vulture, we know that Sony has plans to cross over with the MCU. We’re all expecting this newfound connection between the two franchises to go both ways as well, with Tom Hardy’s Venom stepping over to the Marvel Studios universe to face off against Tom Holland’s Spider-Man at some point. If that’s going to happen, it would be later down the line, but we may now have an idea of where Venom could first show up in the MCU.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us that Ahsoka Tano would appear in The Mandalorian season 2 and that Percy Jackson was getting a Disney Plus reboot – Venom will make his MCU debut in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. While we shouldn’t expect to see Hardy show up in the threequel, fans can still look forward to an exciting cameo from the sinister symbiote.

According to our intel, the Guardians will travel to Klyntar, the home planet of the symbiotes, and the trip will feature a brief glimpse of the Venom symbiote pre-Eddie Brock. So, that means that this particular scene will take place prior to the events of 2018’s Venom, which saw the creature come to Earth. We’ve been assured that the rest of the film will take place in the present day, however, which adds up with our expectations that it’ll follow on from Avengers: Endgame.

In some ways, dropping a Venom cameo in Guardians 3 seems an odd fit, but actually, Flash Thompson’s Agent Venom did serve on the Guardians’ team in the comics, so there is a connection there. Meanwhile, director James Gunn does love his surprising cameos, so this certainly sounds up his street. Of course, Vol. 3 is a while away yet, as it hasn’t even got itself a release date, so plans may change as the project continues to develop. But, as things stand, this appears to be where Venom may officially enter the MCU.