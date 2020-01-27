Marvel Is Reportedly Introducing Another Valkyrie In The MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding in ways no one could have predicted back in 2008, when Jon Favreau’s Iron Man movie lit the fuse on this billion-dollar juggernaut.

But now that Disney+ is officially live for those in North America (those in the UK can expect a launch towards the end of March), the MCU is beginning to fire on all cylinders, populating its ever-growing universe with TV shows as diverse as WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Each series has been slated for a 2020 premiere on Disney+, and they’ll provide an opportunity to further develop characters like Wanda Maximoff and Sam Wilson, all the while introducing new ones into the wider MCU. Like another Valkyrie, for instance.

Indeed, according to Jeremy Conrad of MCU Cosmic, the Powers That Be over at Marvel plan to introduce Mist in the not-so-distant future, either through the upcoming Loki series or, in the more likely scenario, Thor: Love and Thunder.

Originally a creation of Chris Claremont, Art Adams, and Terry Austin through New Mutants, Mist is a Valkyrie, much like Tessa Thompson’s character from Thor: Ragnarok. And while the latter was presumed to be the last of her kind following the reign of Hela, Goddess of Death, MCU Cosmic reports that Marvel Studios wants to welcome another Valkyrie into the fray in time for MCU Phase 4.

If true, it wouldn’t be the first time that Marvel has sprung a surprise (remember when Joss Whedon pulled the rug out from under us and killed off Phil Coulson?!), though we’ll have to wait until Thor: Love and Thunder arrives before we learn more of Mist’s potential involvement in the MCU.