Marvel Might Be Introducing Hydra Captain America Into The MCU

In both the comic books and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Captain America has almost always been depicted as a force of pure good, and has deservedly gained a reputation as perhaps the most selfless superhero in history. Understandably, then, there was uproar among fans when Marvel made the bold decision to have the star-spangled Avenger secretly be a Hydra sleeper agent.

The Captain America: Steve Rogers run proved to be hugely controversial when it kicked off several years ago, with longtime readers furious at the idea of the all-American hero working for his greatest enemies, even though nothing is ever truly off limits when it comes to the world of comic books. And while Chris Evans may have bowed out of playing the character on the big screen in Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Studios could be adapting the divisive storyline in upcoming films if recent reports are to be believed.

According to insider Daniel Richtman, the MCU’s brain trust are reportedly talking about using the Hydra version of Captain America in future movies, although it would be established that the nefarious first Avenger would hail from a different reality. We know that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is going to blow the doors wide open when it comes to the concept of fractured timelines, and John Krasinski has already been linked to an appearance as a different version of Cap, so it all might end up being connected.

In any case, it’s already known that Kevin Feige wants to stuff the Sorcerer Supreme’s sequel with cameos to establish his multiverse as the one to beat, and debuting an evil Captain America played by a big name actor would certainly get people talking. Chris Evans might not be a part of the franchise anymore, but Anthony Mackie is poised to take up the mantle and no doubt wouldn’t be pleased with another costumed shield-thrower praising Hydra on his watch.