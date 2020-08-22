The Marvel Cinematic Universe has always been known for having characters from the various franchises cross over into each other’s movies, but Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness looks to present an altogether different type of storytelling. Based on some of the mind-bending visuals in the original, not to mention the very title of the sequel itself, Sam Raimi’s upcoming blockbuster has the potential to rewrite the rulebook on what’s possible in the MCU.

Of course, Marvel’s great rivals over at DC are also going all-in on a multiverse of their own, with both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck confirmed to be playing different versions of Bruce Wayne in The Flash, as well as rumors abounding that at least one more Batman could be added into the mix. Major franchises love jumping on a successful bandwagon, and while it’s a complete coincidence that both of the industry’s marquee shared universes are toying with multiple realities at the same time, the pressure is on to see which one comes out on top.

After all, the MCU has been the undisputed biggest game in town for years now and the DCEU is hoping to continue its recent creative resurgence, making it look like the multiverse will be the next big battleground for the fans to debate over who did it better. In fact, according to noted insider Grace Randolph, Kevin Feige is reportedly looking to stuff Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness full of cameos to establish his multiverse as the one to beat.

I hear #KevinFeige is working hard to out #Multiverse the #DCEU #TheFlash movie Anyone and everyone, even from the earlier #Marvel movies pre Disney is in play for #DoctorStrange2!! Who would you like to see? Me? Edward Norton! pic.twitter.com/aLxMPcfdKo — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) August 21, 2020

Of course, the very concept of the Sorcerer Supreme’s sequel is designed to deliver something that we’ve never seen in the MCU before, and you can guarantee Feige will be pulling out all of the stops to ensure that his studio wins out in the latest Marvel vs. DC battle.