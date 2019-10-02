Krysten Ritter Likely To Return As Jessica Jones In MCU Movies

Fans haven’t given up hope that the Defenders could return in the MCU following Netflix’s cancellation of all five of their Marvel TV shows. Marvel Studios can’t touch the characters for at least two years from now, but it seems that they do have plans to make use of these popular heroes once that time has elapsed. And it’s possible that the likes of Daredevil and Jessica Jones could be brought into the movies to boot. Complete with the original actors.

We Got This Covered’s hearing that Marvel wants Krysten Ritter back as Jessica in future MCU films. It’s too early for this to be set in stone just yet, of course, but sources – the same ones who said Jonah Hill was starring in The Batman – have told us that they hope to get the Defenders into the movies if they can work things out. There’s been talk of the series potentially continuing on FX or Hulu as well and if this does happen, then Ritter would be involved in both the big and small screens productions. Similar to upcoming Disney Plus characters like She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel.

We’re hearing that the same is also true of both Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and Jon Bernthal’s Punisher. Jess is a slightly less likely candidate out of these three to step over into the movies as she has fewer ties to the characters of the MCU, but she has been a member of the New Avengers in the comics and if any hero’s in need of a private investigator, they know who to call.

In any case, Jessica Jones season 3 aired this past June, leaving things open-ended for the heroine. As such, we’re hopeful that there’s a bright future for Ritter in the MCU and once we learn more about Marvel’s plans, we’ll be sure to let you know.