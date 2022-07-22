Marvel leaks future projects by trademarking ‘Multiverse Saga,’ ‘Thunderbolts,’ and ‘Captain America: New World Order’

Marvel Studios has filed intellectual property trademarks for three new projects that potentially reveal the titles of upcoming films and or television series that will be released as part of the studio’s Phase five of the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise.

Data searches of the European Union Intellectual Property Office have revealed Marvel has filed for terms including Multiverse Saga, Thunderbolts, and Captain America: New World Order. Although no content or story points were shown, all the titles indicate directions that the franchise will be taking in the newest MCU Phase.

Marvel Studios has reportedly trademarked the following titles:



'Avengers: Secret Wars'



'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty'



'Captain America: New World Order'



'Multiverse Saga'



'Thunderbolts' pic.twitter.com/49LN50JofW — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 22, 2022

“Multiverse Saga” seems to indicate that Marvel will solidify a storyline about the multiverse concept that was revealed in the first season of Loki and used as a plot point in both Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The story could also set up Kang, recently revealed to be the villain in the leaked title Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, as the villain for the upcoming new Phase as well.

“Thunderbolts” will no doubt introduce the Thunderbolts team into the MCU. The comic books Thunderbolts are a group of villains who formerly served in Baron Zemo’s Masters of Evil who pose as superheroes in a plot to commit crimes and then find themselves liking their heroic identities more than their former lives of crime. It’s likely a series or film would feature Baron Zemo and/or the Clint Barton Hawkeye.

“Captain America: New World Order” is likely to be the anticipated fourth installment of the Captain America franchise and the first to feature Anthony Mackie as Cap. “New World order has associations with Nazism and racism and may indicate that Hydra or some other Nazi-sympathizing domestic terror organization may play a role. It’s likely that Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier will appear in the new feature as well, as a compatriot of Mackie’s Sam Wilson.