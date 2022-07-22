Kang revealed as major villain in leaked ‘Avengers’ movie titles to come

One day ahead of what is expected to be some juicy reveals from Marvel during San Diego Comic-Con, reports are already surfacing that Disney has filed the trademarks for the next couple of Avengers movies, inadvertently revealing their titles early — including Jonathan Majors’ Kang, who first appeared in the Disney Plus show Loki, being set up as a main villain.

The leak revealed the titles that Disney trademarked included Avengers: Secret Wars and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, as TheDirect reported. Though the trademarks were first brought to the public via a post on Reddit, each of the trademark filings could also be corroborated on the European Union Intellectual Property Office’s website — one filing for The Kang Dynasty and one for Secret Wars are both publicly available.

We’ve already known that a Secret Wars movie has been in the works as Samuel L. Jackson, who plays Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has stated the bulk of the filming for that movie has already taken place, with reshoots currently underway. However, The Kang Dynasty being a potential title in the Avengers movie franchise, is a completely new moniker when it comes to all things MCU.

Though there is little information about the forthcoming presumed movie (for all we know, it could be a Disney Plus spinoff), the filing would seem to indicate that Kang is perhaps being set up as the current Marvel saga’s version of a Thanos-level villain. Majors’ appearance as Kang in Loki certainly seemed to poise audiences to get ready to get used to him as a nigh-all-powerful threat across the multiverse.

We’ll be sure to find out more when Marvel does their scheduled slate of reveals at SDCC this Saturday.