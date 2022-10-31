Marvel lovers can’t decide if this ‘Star Wars’ star becoming Reed Richards would be fantastic or too big a stretch

Another day, another Reed Richards rumor. While we wait for Marvel to drop some official news on who’ll be leading the MCU’s Fantastic Four reboot, it seems like every actor working in Hollywood, of any ethnicity and anywhere in their 30s and 40s, has been linked with the role of Mr. Fantastic by this point. Now we have another one to add to this ever-growing list. Someone who’s already carved a place out for themselves in Disney’s other jewel in the crown, Star Wars.

Just days after everyone thought that William Jackson Harper could be playing Reed in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it seems the internet has already moved on to a different contender. Namely, Andor and Rogue One icon Diego Luna. A rumor of dubious credibility is doing the rounds on Twitter, which claims Luna is in the running for Reed… And no one seems to be able to agree on if this casting would be brilliant or bonkers.

Apparently Diego Luna is in the running for Reed Richards. I would’ve never imagined this ever happening but I guess I wouldn’t hate it pic.twitter.com/rrPnCsftxg — Reed’s Council 4️⃣ (@reedscouncil) October 30, 2022

One for the pro column.

This would be excellent https://t.co/7k23n0LpoA — Justin (@jerstonfilm) October 31, 2022

Others are still praying all that Penn Badgely talk leads to something.

I wouldnt really mind this too much but my heart’s set on Penn Badgley — Henrique Silva (@HGSilva15) October 30, 2022

Meanwhile, some are getting a little incensed by the idea (to put it lightly).

Fans of the actual #FantasticFour comics would hate it. This is AWFUL casting that hopefully will never happen. Almost as bad as #GlennHowerton, #PennBadgley, #AdamScott & #WilliamJacksonHarper. It's frankly unbelievable to me how nonsensical these online casting choices are. Wow — Thomas Logan (@RealThomasLogan) October 30, 2022

But, for Narcos fans, this would be a dream come true.

Me wanting this just so tenoch and Diego can act together again https://t.co/GSXJb7cGoz pic.twitter.com/1xjr4hEtFQ — b :/ (AMERICAS PROBLEM) (@faerieimposter) October 31, 2022

Now here’s a wild notion: what if all these Reed rumors are actually true and the MCU’s gearing up to adapt the Council of Reeds, which unites the many Mr. Fantastics of the multiverse?

They're assembling the Council of Reeds with multiple Reeds from different universes. This explains all the numerous reports going all the way from Penn Badgley to Tom Ellis etc. At the end of the day, Krasinski will be the one Reed to rule them all. — Thanura Ravindra (@TDR1411) October 31, 2022

As one reaction above reminds us, Luna has worked with Black Panther 2‘s Tenoch Huerta before and his best pal and frequent collaborator Gael Garcia Bernal also just joined the MCU in Werewolf by Night. So the actor certainly has a lot of reasons to board the Marvel universe himself. But as part of the Fantastic Four? We’ll find out eventually when the reboot stretches into cinemas on Feb. 14, 2025.