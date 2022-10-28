One character in the whole of Marvel has had more worry and confusion over their MCU casting than any other it would seem. The question mark that looms over the casting of the Fantastic Four’s Reed Richards is a big one with fans speculating over and over again over who could take on the prominent role.

Now, with latest the casting news for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, fans are allowing their hopes to raise once more.

Variety shared today that William Jackson Harper has been cast in the upcoming third installment of the Ant-Man films. The Good Place actor’s role is apparently a closely guarded secret, and due to the sensitive nature of his role fans are quickly jumping straight on the idea that he could finally be the Earth-616 Reed Richards we have all been waiting for.

Fans have been down this road far too many times though and are already starting to guard their hopes and dreams a little more tightly. Marvel does seem to listen to fans though after they cast John Krasinksi, a fan cast favorite, in the role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This, however, was only Earth-838 Reed Richards though and was very quickly destroyed by the Scarlet Witch who peeled him like rubbery cheese string in the rather brutal annihilation of Earth-838’s Illuminati.

It’s still a possibility that Krasinski could be back to play the character, but with this recent news hitting social media platforms fans are also thrilled at the idea of Jackson Harper taking on the role. He won the adoration of many for playing the character of Chidi Adagonye in NBC’s The Good Place, a highly intelligent academic who struggled his entire life and almost his entire afterlife with the inability to make decisions. Many fell for his charming nature and bumbling logic, with his academic sweater vest attire hiding a rather impressive body underneath.

Fans are practically squealing in delight over the ambiguous announcement, though hedging their bets all the same.

I'm not saying Reed Richards but….he IS our dream fancast, the one I never thought would be anywhere near their radar, but then thiss………idk idk idk I'm not saying he's Reed, buuutttttttt https://t.co/N8pOPKgL9a — the Sensational She-Geek (@savageshegeek) October 28, 2022

Some have taken to sharing pictures that may show what he could look like as the Marvel character.

Perfect Reed Richards 😇😇 couldn’t be more satisfied pic.twitter.com/m3lcif8T0u — john davis (@joohndavis) October 28, 2022

Fans are quick to defend the actor from any trolls by pointing to his past role.

Anyone saying he wouldn't be a great Reed Richards obviously hasn't seen The Good Place https://t.co/qasEbazWh4 — ryan 💙 (@lmolmsupremacy) October 28, 2022

Even going as far as to share adorable compilation videos of the actor in the role which just makes all of us go awwwww.

Marvel Latin News’ Twitter account proffered that he could e playing yet another variant of the character, the one from Earth-65 who exists in the comics. Perhaps meeting Ant-Man and the Wasp in the Quantum Realm?

Though some feel sad for their own fan casts they graciously bow down to the idea of Jackson Harper in the role, welcoming him to the MCU.

F*ck. Well, there goes my Reed Richards fancast. Dammit. Good for him tho. Welcome to the MCU!!! https://t.co/RKUTtFjx59 — TASK and the Exaggerated Swagger of a Black Teen (@UpToTASK) October 28, 2022

Though some are hoping for a grander entrance of the character than the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp movie.

please do not introduce reed richards in a goddamn ant-man movie https://t.co/hGX79mVnUs — Don Cheadle’s son (@darthwebhead) October 28, 2022

Many are already aware that all this hype could lead nowhere, and that we are not witnessing the casting of Reed Richards but just another character.

People saying Reed Richards when more likely it’s gonna be the Baskin Robbins assistant manager. https://t.co/pDiwyZJmWh — Richard NewBe Afraid, Be Very Afraid (@RICHARDLNEWBY) October 28, 2022

It’s always so unclear what is going on in the minds of those at Marvel Studios but if they do end up casting Jackson Harper in the role you know for sure there will be petitions to see Kristen Bell play opposite him as Susan Storm.

The pair had phenomenal chemistry in The Good Place and we are certain fans of the on-screen couple would be clamoring to see that happen again. We can only remain hopeful whilst keeping our feet firmly planted on the ground when it comes to these kinds of announcements lest we set ourselves up for disappointment once more.