Marvel may face franchise mutiny if ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ flops as hard as ‘Quantumania’

The middling reviews for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has some Marvel fans worried that the MCU’s Phase Five is not off to a great start. They’re saying the company could be in serious trouble if Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 faces a similar fate.

There are a few recurring complaints: the movie is boring, it’s bland, and only exists to introduce Jonathan Majors’ Kang character, who some are claiming isn’t as compelling or motivated as Thanos. Thanos wanted to cull the population; Kang wants to… rule all timelines but kill variants of himself? It’s more murky.

One person said they’re going to bail on the MCU entirely after Vol. 3 and migrate over to the DCU. With James Gunn both directing the MCU threequel and spearheading DC’s new direction as co-CEO, it’s a pretty common refrain. This could potentially end up being a problem for Marvel.

I think #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 will be my last hurrah with @MarvelStudios. I initially said once Iron Man @RobertDowneyJr was laid to rest, that was it. But Tobey in #SpiderManNoWayHome brought me back in. And #echo. But for sure I’m done. @DCComics time to shine! — JON ROBERTS (@TheJonnyR) February 17, 2023

Here’s another person ready to jump ship.

Dc will make a comeback now. They've hired a smart guy who managed to turn Guardians of the galaxy into something relevant. Also, they're taking their time with the Batman because they actually care about quality — Muhammad 🤌 (@mohxfutbol) February 17, 2023

This fan wants more fighting and less talking. Don’t we all?

@RobertIger what happened to Marvel? If guardians of the Galaxy three is just as bad as all of phase 4, and now, Ant-man, I don’t think there’s any coming back. so Adam Warlock better be worth it, and I hope there’s a lot of fighting and not all this dang dialogue #mcu #Marvel — SpicyEnough_Pepper (@SpicyenoughP) February 17, 2023

It’s hard to tell if people are being dramatic or if this really is a generational switch. You had a good run, Marvel!

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is the last film standing to save the MCU from this continued MID spiral, my faith in James Gunn 🙏 on this one. — Tommy Zammit 🇲🇹 (@TekkersZammo) February 17, 2023

Something’s really happening here.

– superhero film fatigue, is starting to set in.

– there are those, who decided to check out of watching future MCU films.



and finally, if anything there is more interest in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy film. — Rockin' Bubbles “Ska Cat” Rialto🐈🌻 (@PippiTheCat1) February 17, 2023

Here’s a somewhat positive opinion at least. But the idea that we have to “save” the MCU is pretty surprising considering how much of a monster success the company’s seen in the last decade.

Calling it right now Guardians of the galaxy 3 is gonna be the best Marvel movie since Endgame. James Gunn is coming back to save the MCU — jake (@jakefromtwt) February 17, 2023

Finally, here’s a cool cover from the ’90s featuring the MCU’s last hope for relevance. Who knew the fate of the MCU would one day fall on its shoulders? Wild.

Guardians of the Galaxy #1 cover dated June 1990. pic.twitter.com/xQQ5nrM99T — Classic Year One Marvel Comics (@YearOneComics) February 17, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 slides into theaters on May 5.