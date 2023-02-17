Marvel may face franchise mutiny if ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ flops as hard as ‘Quantumania’
The middling reviews for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has some Marvel fans worried that the MCU’s Phase Five is not off to a great start. They’re saying the company could be in serious trouble if Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 faces a similar fate.
There are a few recurring complaints: the movie is boring, it’s bland, and only exists to introduce Jonathan Majors’ Kang character, who some are claiming isn’t as compelling or motivated as Thanos. Thanos wanted to cull the population; Kang wants to… rule all timelines but kill variants of himself? It’s more murky.
One person said they’re going to bail on the MCU entirely after Vol. 3 and migrate over to the DCU. With James Gunn both directing the MCU threequel and spearheading DC’s new direction as co-CEO, it’s a pretty common refrain. This could potentially end up being a problem for Marvel.
Here’s another person ready to jump ship.
This fan wants more fighting and less talking. Don’t we all?
It’s hard to tell if people are being dramatic or if this really is a generational switch. You had a good run, Marvel!
Something’s really happening here.
Here’s a somewhat positive opinion at least. But the idea that we have to “save” the MCU is pretty surprising considering how much of a monster success the company’s seen in the last decade.
Finally, here’s a cool cover from the ’90s featuring the MCU’s last hope for relevance. Who knew the fate of the MCU would one day fall on its shoulders? Wild.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 slides into theaters on May 5.