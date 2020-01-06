Marvel Might Be Developing Midnight Sons Movie With Punisher

It seems there’s a real possibility that Marvel could be developing a project with demon-hunting team the Midnight Sons.

In a report from MCU Cosmic stating that Marvel has regained the rights for the Defenders sooner than expected, the possibility of their interaction with the supernatural superteam was brought up, which would serve to expand the surreal and paranormal side of the MCU being gradually developed with the likes of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and WandaVision.

Specifically, the outlet writes that “The Punisher could be used in a Midnight Sons team with Doctor Strange, Blade, Moon Knight, Ghost Rider, and Elsa Bloodstone (who is also slated for a MCU appearance).” Of course, We Got This Covered first told you a Midnight Sons movie was in development months ago, and though MCU Cosmic might just be speculating here, it seems they’ve heard the same info we got last year from our sources when we first reported on the project.

In any case, for those who don’t know, the Midnight Sons were originally formed by two Ghost Riders, Johnny Blaze and Danny Ketch, who drafted in Morbius the Living Vampire along with the occult groups the Nightstalkers and the Darkhold Redeemers, after the powerful and immortal sorceress Lilith the Mother of All Demons escaped from her millennia-long imprisonment and planned to use her army of infernal progeny for world domination.

Although in the comics the Defenders typically battled threats supernatural in origin and have consisted of the likes of Doctor Strange, Hulk, Namor, the Silver Surfer, Beast and Iceman, the Netflix series had as its roster an assortment of street-level heroes, the closest thing to magic among them being Danny Rand’s Iron Fist power. In introducing the Midnight Sons, the standard action will be counterbalanced by the mystical team investigating the supernatural threat. For a similar comparison, compare the average mission of the Justice League to those of Justice League Dark.

The mooted line up of the Midnight Sons, as stated above, consists of most of the MCU’s current and future roster of mystical heroes, including Doctor Strange, Blade, Moon Knight, Ghost Rider and Elsa Bloodstone, so it will most likely not be formed until each member has been established in the main continuity, else risk the likelihood of viewers becoming confused by the sudden introduction of characters with whom many, if not most of them, will be unfamiliar. But still, the Punisher possibly joining them for a feature film is a hugely exciting prospect and as soon as we hear more on this, we’ll be sure to let you know.