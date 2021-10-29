Marvel Producer Teases New Ways To Explore The Multiverse

The latest chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn’t have an official moniker as of yet, but many fans are colloquially referring to it as the Multiverse Saga, for obvious reasons.

Much like the Infinity Saga, where not every movie revolved around the hunt for Infinity Stones, Phase Four isn’t going to be entirely defined by the idea of multiple realities as we’ve already seen with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and upcoming Disney Plus series Hawkeye.

WandaVision teased it, Loki kicked the doors open the animated What If…? was entirely driven by it, with the theme set to continue in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In the latest episode of Marvel Studios: Assembled, producer Brad Winderbaum teased that there are countless ways for the franchise to employ its latest storytelling device in the future.

“What If…? gives us an opportunity to tell stories with a whole new idea of what the physical reality of the universe is. That is something that’s going to be explored in other ways moving forward in our films.”

Even for the world’s most popular franchise, the introduction of the multiverse marks a bold and massively ambitious new chapter for the MCU, where literally anything is possible. The cultural juggernaut has barely put a foot wrong so far, so we’re inclined to believe that the next batch of film and television adventures will be no different.