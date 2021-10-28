Watch: Clint And Kate Save The Holidays In New Trailer For Marvel’s Hawkeye

Marvel’s Hawkeye is the upcoming Disney Plus show promising explosive action, car chases, and follows a young hero in training, as you can see in the above trailer.

The series centers on the adventures of Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop, to whom Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton is passing the baton as the next Hawkeye.

The show also sees Florence Pugh reprising her Black Widow role as Yelena Belova, Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, and Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez.

The trailer showcases a spry Kate bragging to her neighbor in the elevator that she’s working with a genuine Avenger. We then see the pair get wrapped up in some kind of adventure that seems to stem from Clint’s past and featuring badass moments, such as a Clint catching—and then tossing back—a Molotov cocktail thrown at him through a window by a menacing group on the street below.

We then see an exciting car chase and after Clint’s announcement they’re out of regular arrows, Kate makes the delightful revelation that, yes, they also have trick arrows. This leads to Kate letting fly a bomb arrow—one even Link could be proud of—that absolutely demolishes a van chasing the pair.

The plot of the show revolves around Clint taking on a seemingly simple task: getting back home to his family for Christmas. But in order to reach his goal, he must enlist the help of 22-year-old Kate, an archer with superhero aspirations.

Two episodes of Hawkeye will be available for stream on Disney Plus beginning Nov. 24, 2021.