Marvel Reportedly Plans To Replace Brie Larson As The MCU’s Captain Marvel

Brie Larson’s basically just started her MCU career as Captain Marvel, but there may already be an endpoint in sight for her tenure on the Avengers roster.

Larson was cast all the way back in 2016, but didn’t actually make her screen debut as Carol Danvers until 2019’s Captain Marvel, immediately returning in the same year’s Avengers: Endgame. Captain Marvel 2 is next up for the star, but at some point, the actress will have to hand the mantle on.

At least, that’s according to industry insider DanielRPK, who Tweeted that Marvel is already looking ahead for what to do with the Captain Marvel franchise once Larson’s contract is up and that it includes introducing a new version of the heroine. This isn’t an imminent situation, as we know that the actress still has Captain Marvel 2, Captain Marvel 3 and presumably the New Avengers team-up movie to go, as well as a few possible cameos here and there. However, once those projects are done with, it looks like the studio has plans to have Monica Rambeau step up to become the MCU’s new Captain Marvel.

You can see the tipster’s Tweet for yourself below:

Love where the MCU is headed diversity wise. We had an all white 6 Avengers at first but down the line we'll get a black Captain America (Sam), Spider-Man (Miles) and Captain Marvel (Monica). Asian with Shang-Chi and Sersi and Muslim with Ms. Marvel and Blade. — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) February 1, 2020

Furthermore, when asked for clarification about Brie in particular and what’s going to happen with her, DanielRPK made clear that as his initial Tweet implies, Monica will replace her as the MCU’s Captain Marvel.

Sam replaced Steve, Miles will replace Peter down the line and Monica will replace her. — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) February 1, 2020

Go Behind The Scenes Of All Your Favorite MCU Films 1 of 54

Click to skip









































































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As you’ll no doubt recall, Monica was introduced as a child, the daughter of Carol’s best pal Maria (Lashana Lynch), in the first Captain Marvel, as played by Akira Akbar. Monica will return in WandaVision, too, but this time will be portrayed by Teyonah Parris as an adult. It’s likely that Parris is in the part for the long haul now, then, which means it’s her that will eventually replace Larson. Again, it’s unclear exactly when that will happen, but as you can see, DanielRPK says that this switchover is definitely on the cards.

In the comics, Monica has gone by many superhero alter egos – Photon, Spectrum and, sure enough, Captain Marvel. On the page, though, Monica’s run as Cap actually predates Carol’s. From set photos, we can also see that Monica will be an agent of S.W.O.R.D. in WandaVision. It’s possible the show will act as an origin story for the character then and see her acquiring her powers. Or else this will be held off until CM2, which is also set in the present day.

In any case, as revealed earlier this month, Captain Marvel 2 is coming sometime in 2022 and CM3 won’t be arriving for another couple of years after that. So, don’t worry, as there’s no need to say goodbye to Carol Danvers just yet.