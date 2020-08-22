Marvel Reportedly Has Big Plans For Daredevil If Charlie Cox Returns

While the vast majority of fans would be more than happy to see Daredevil rebooted and introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there would also be a huge wave of backlash against the studio if Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio weren’t brought back to reprise their respective roles as the Man Without Fear and Wilson Fisk.

Both actors have made it abundantly clear that they’d be more than happy to return, and with none of the previous Marvel TV shows being considered canon, any new take on Daredevil could simply pretend that the three seasons of the Netflix show never even happened. However, things aren’t quite as straightforward as simply tying them down to new contracts, with Cox having signed a deal with the streaming service and not the TV series itself, meaning Marvel would have to either buy it out or wait for it to expire before signing him up.

There’s already been plenty of rumors making the rounds about how, when, where and why Daredevil will officially join the MCU, and insider Mikey Sutton has now claimed that if they can get Cox back under the cowl, then he looks set to play a major role in the franchise moving forward.

It's Back To Basics For Matt Murdock In New Daredevil Season 3 Photos

According to Sutton’s report, Kevin Feige is said to be a huge fan of the actor’s performance, and if they can come to terms and avoid a scheduling conflict, the Marvel Studios head honcho wants to launch an all-new Daredevil show on either Hulu or Disney Plus.

Not only that, but Sutton also hints that the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen could be involved in a future Avengers project, but as their ground-level hero in New York as opposed to a fully-fledged member of the team. While these rumors should be taken with a pinch of salt as always, if anyone gets the chance to continue playing their Netflix role as part of the MCU, all signs point to Cox’s Daredevil being first in line.