Marvel Reportedly Bringing Another Classic Spider-Man Villain Into The MCU

There’s no denying that Spider-Man has the deepest and most iconic rogues’ gallery in comic book history this side of Batman, and yet despite there having already been seven standalone Spidey movies, we’ve barely even scratched the surface. For too long the Green Goblin was virtually omnipresent, while the vast majority of the Sinister Six were stuffed into The Amazing Spider-Man 2 for either supporting roles or blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameos.

Since the character has been under Marvel Studios’ creative control, Kevin Feige and director Jon Watts have made a conscious decision to utilize villains that have never been used on the big screen before, leading to the full live-action debuts of Vulture and Mysterio. Kraven the Hunter has been widely rumored to be the big bad of the upcoming third installment, something Watts has previously admitted he’s hugely onboard with, but we’ve now heard of another familiar Spider-Man foe that could be set to appear in the MCU.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us the Guardians will cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder and a She-Hulk show is coming to Disney Plus, both of which were correct – Marvel have plans to introduce Electro into the franchise, most likely to set him up as the villain of a future Spider-Man movie. It’s unclear when exactly he’ll show up, but they do want to bring him into the MCU at some point, we’re told.

Of course, we’ve already seen Electro before in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and it would be fair to say that Jamie Foxx’s take on Max Dillon didn’t receive too many plaudits. Marvel Studios have also had a bit of a villain problem in the past, but hopefully they’ll give us something better than what we saw in Sony’s film. After all, Electro has a long history in the comic books and if handled properly, he could certainly be a formidable and exciting villain for Spider-Man to face off against.