Marvel Reportedly Likely To Make Captain Marvel An LGBT Hero

Diversity and inclusion may be a bigger and more important deal than ever in Hollywood, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe promising to be at the forefront of the movement, but not everything has to be given a label. Indeed, not every hero, villain or character has to be categorized as specifically one thing or the other, when at the end of the day we’re talking about big crowd-pleasing comic book blockbusters.

However, when Tessa Thompson stated that Valkyrie would be looking for her queen to help her rule as the king of Asgard in Thor: Love and Thunder, Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel instantly became a top choice among fans, and both actresses leaned into the speculation. Of course, embracing the LGBT community is always going to upset people even in 2021, with some disgruntled folks already threatening to boycott Chloe Zhao’s Eternals, which features the MCU’s first same sex couple.

It remains to be seen who Valkyrie’ll choose as her queen, but insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that there’s a “good chance” Captain Marvel will be repositioned as an LGBT character within the context of the MCU, which is more than likely going to ruffle some feathers for a variety of reasons. There are obviously the trolls that tried to downvote the first movie into oblivion who will cry foul at the agenda being forced down their throats, and there are probably going to be others blasting an openly gay character being played by an actress who isn’t part of the LGBT community.

In any case, as her first solo outing proved, Captain Marvel didn’t need a male or female love interest to headline a billion dollar box office hit, so it’s not like she needs one now to continue establishing herself as one of the MCU’s marquee names.