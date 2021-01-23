Marvel’s Reportedly Desperate To Get Nic Cage Back As Ghost Rider

Marvel Studios is reportedly desperate to bring Nicolas Cage back into the fold as Ghost Rider roughly a decade after he last played the Spirit of Vengeance. With 2007’s Ghost Rider coming out just ahead of Iron Man and 2012’s sequel dropping the same year as The Avengers, Sony’s films were both compared unfavorably with their MCU rivals at the time. Now, however, it seems that Cage could join the Marvel Cinematic Universe himself as Johnny Blaze.

Scooper Roger Norvell has claimed on Twitter that the studio is eager to land a deal with the actor in order for him to reprise Blaze in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, presumably as an alternate version in the multiverse. There are many surprise comebacks on the way in Phase 4, as the MCU finally expands into other universes, but Cage would certainly be one of the most shocking of the lot. And while we advise taking this with the usual grain of salt, Norvell is far from the first insider to claim that the actor is up for a possible cameo.

Marvel desperately wants Nicolas Cage back as the Ghost Rider in Doctor Strange 2 but hasn't reach a deal just yet. Introduction of Captain Britain Corps is also very likely at this point. Names being thrown around include those of Charlie Hunnam, Henry Cavill and Hayley Atwell. — Roger Norvell (@Red_Norvell) January 23, 2021

Of course, Marvel has been trying to launch Ghost Rider in the MCU for years now. Gabriel Luna’s Robbie Reyes was going to follow up his recurring role on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. with his own Hulu series, but that was canned when Marvel Studios swallowed up Marvel Television and there’s been little indication that Kevin Feige and co. wish to work with the actor again.

Funnily enough, this might not even be the only former superhero part that Cage will revisit in the next couple of years. Word has it that DC also want him back as Superman in The Flash movie, which will likewise explore the multiverse. Despite being a lifelong comic book fan – his stage surname comes from Marvel’s Power Man – Nicolas Cage hasn’t ever really got his due in the superhero film world, but maybe that’s about to change now and with any luck, he’ll get to reprise Ghost Rider in some capacity in Doctor Strange 2.