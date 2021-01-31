Marvel Reportedly Developing New MCU Movie Starring Openly Gay Hero

For all the MCU’s successes, Marvel fans have often criticized the franchise for its lack of LGBTQ+ representation. It took until Avengers: Endgame for the universe to have its first openly gay character and even then it was a one-scene role played by director Joe Russo in a cameo. Kevin Feige and company are well aware of the issue, though, and are working on this for the future. And before long, they may deliver a major, groundbreaking first.

According to insider Daniel Richtman, Marvel Studios is looking to make a new MCU movie starring an openly gay hero. This would indeed be a big step forward for the genre as even though the likes of Deadpool 2 and Birds of Prey have featured significant LGBTQ characters, they were not the titular protagonists.

Obviously, what we’re now wondering is, which openly gay hero from the comics would be the star of this rumored movie? There are a bunch of LGBTQ X-Men who could be due a solo flick, like Iceman or Northstar, while we could also get a Guardians of the Galaxy spinoff for Moondragon. Or how about a film for the Young Avengers’ Wiccan and Hulkling? Billy was just introduced alongside his brother Tommy AKA Speed in WandaVision, after all.

Ahead of this purported project, we’ve got a few big strides in this department coming in Phase 4. Eternals will feature an openly gay character amongst its ensemble – Brian Tyree Henry’s Phastos, who’ll be married with a child – and Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie will likewise be looking for her queen in Thor: Love and Thunder. Plus, there’s hope that Carol Danvers will come out as queer in Captain Marvel 2.

The next Marvel movie due for release, meanwhile, is, of course, Black Widow, which may or may not finally drop this May.