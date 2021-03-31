Marvel Reportedly Eyeing Amy Adams For MCU Role

Zack Snyder’s side of the DCEU mythology saw him utilize some serious comic book heavy hitters including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Lex Luthor and many more, but the beating heart of the SnyderVerse from the very beginning had always been Amy Adams‘ Lois Lane.

Indeed, not only was she Clark Kent’s love interest, but she was also the driving force behind the Flash’s bizarre cameo in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, her grief powered the narrative of Zack Snyder’s Justice League and her death set the events of the Knightmare timeline in motion, all while she managed to generate slightly more than zero chemistry with Henry Cavill, which makes it all the more impressive.

Adams’ tenure as part of Warner Bros.’ shared storytelling appears to be over, with the actress admitting that DC Films is moving in a different direction, although she wouldn’t definitively close the door on her time as Lois, either. However, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Jared Leto’s Joker was getting a brand new look in Justice League long before it was confirmed – that the 46 year-old is reportedly being eyed for a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Of course, countless actors have played substantial parts in both the MCU and DCEU before, so there’s clearly no rule against it, and any project would be lucky to get Amy Adams on board. Widely regarded as one of the finest talents of her generation, with two Golden Globe wins and six Academy Award nominations under her belt thanks to a string of acclaimed performances dating back two decades, she’d be a valuable addition to Marvel’s roster, although there’s no word as of yet on who exactly she’s being eyed for.