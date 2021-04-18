Marvel Reportedly Eyeing Zack Snyder For Ghost Rider Reboot

For many years now, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has run with the same playbook time and time again, and usually to great success, but Kevin Feige and co. have still done a good job of mixing things up. Be it Captain America: The Winter Soldier‘s political intrigue, Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s high school shenanigans or Ant-Man‘s breezy heist capers, there’s been enough variety to keep things interesting.

And that’ll continue for a while yet, as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will dive headfirst into martial arts territory, Thor: Love and Thunder looks to be Flash Gordon on a massive budget and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is, well, we’re not sure what exactly it’s going to be – except for absolutely wild. It seems, though, that Marvel may be branching into darker territory quite soon as well, as tipster Mikey Sutton claims that the MCU’s Ghost Rider reboot is picking up steam, and the studio even has a director in mind already.

New Fan Art Shows How Keanu Reeves Could Look As The MCU's Ghost Rider 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Fresh off a dive into the genre with Army of the Dead, Sutton says that Feige and his team now have Zack Snyder in their sights. The director is hotter than ever at the moment thanks to the aforementioned Netflix pic, which has a huge amount of hype building as it quickly approaches release next month, while the Snyder Cut of Justice League went down very well with just about everyone. As such, it makes sense that Marvel is looking to rope him in.

Sutton explains that Snyder hasn’t been contacted yet, and there are obviously no guarantees he’d even be interested given what he experienced the last time he helmed a big budget comic book blockbuster. Still, he’d be a hugely exciting choice to direct a Ghost Rider project and we look forward to hearing more about Marvel’s plans as they continue to shape up.