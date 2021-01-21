Marvel Reportedly Wants Jennifer Lawrence’s Mystique In Doctor Strange 2

When Jennifer Lawrence was first cast as Mystique in Matthew Vaughn’s X-Men: First Class, she was almost a complete unknown, but by the time the mutant reboot hit theaters in June 2011 the young actress had already scored the first Academy Award nomination of her career for a breakout performance in Winter’s Bone.

Fast forward three years to sequel Days of Future Past and things had changed dramatically. Lawrence was now one of the biggest and highest-paid stars in Hollywood after winning an Oscar and Golden Globe for her role in Silver Linings Playbook, while she’d also led literary adaptation The Hunger Games to a box office haul of almost $700 million.

Unsurprisingly, she suddenly appeared to lose any and all enthusiasm for spending hours at a time in the makeup chair to be transformed into Mystique, and by the time Dark Phoenix rolled around, the actress wasn’t even trying to hide how painfully bored she’d become with the X-Men franchise.

However, insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that Marvel Studios want the 30 year-old to reprise the role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, presumably for a quick cameo in the multiverse. It remains to be seen if she’d be up for it, but the very premise of the Sorcerer Supreme’s sequel means that literally anybody from anywhere could appear, with Lawrence being just the latest in a long line of names that the tipster has rumored for the cast.

Dozens of characters from the past, present and hypothetical future of the MCU have been linked to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness at this point, and with the project not only shrouded in mystery but currently in the midst of a shutdown, separating fact from fiction is still a long way away yet.