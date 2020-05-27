Marvel Reportedly Plans To Introduce A Third Thor In The MCU

As revealed last summer, the MCU’s about to get itself another Thor in the form of Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, who’ll gain the Thunder God’s powers by wielding Mjolnir in Thor: Love and Thunder. But it might not stop there, as it’s possible that a third version of Thor could be introduced into the franchise in a different upcoming movie.

We know that Marvel is hard at work on developing a Secret Wars film and while it’s still a ways off yet, we’ve now heard a few more specifics about it. Sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us about a Percy Jackson TV show happening, Karen Gillan being eyed for the Pirates of the Caribbean reboot and National Treasure 3 being in development, all of which were correct – have informed us that the adaptation of the 2015 comic book event may feature a new Thor based off the Ultimate iteration of the character.

Created by Mark Millar and Bryan Hitch, Ultimate Thor is a lot rougher around the edges than regular Thor. Initially, he was even depicted as a delusional human being who only believed he was a Norse God. That said, many elements of this more grounded interpretation have already influenced the MCU’s version. We’re not entirely sure which direction Secret Wars would take him in, but we have heard that it’ll give him his axe-like weapon from the comics, which has a similar design to the MCU’s Stormbreaker. And obviously, this Thor would be played by a different actor, not Chris Hemsworth.

From what we understand, and as per the original multiversal event, the Secret Wars movie will feature various doppelgängers of familiar heroes. There may be several different Spider-Men, for instance, as well as stars from other franchises, like Ben Affleck’s Daredevil. Secret Wars could take its time in getting here, but it should be worth the wait as it looks set to be another major crossover film that will rival Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame in size and scope.