Marvel Reportedly Wants To Shelf Magneto In The MCU For A While

With 20th Century Fox now firmly under the control of The Walt Disney Company, fans are eagerly awaiting the moment when those world-famous mutants – see: the X-Men, Deadpool and Fantastic Four – officially enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It’s an exciting prospect, to be sure, especially as we begin to ease into this post-Endgame world. Nevertheless, MCU chief Kevin Feige has been quick to remind us that the X-Men won’t be entering the franchise for a very long time (Phase 5, perhaps?), as there’s still lots to be done before the likes of Doctor Strange, Black Panther and the rest of the gang can rub shoulders with Wolverine, Professor X and Magneto.

Speaking of that last character, though, and it seems we may not be seeing him for a while, as a new report from scoopster Mikey Sutton claims that Kevin Feige wants to shelf Magneto for a bit. The reason, it’s said, is that fans have already seen so much of him in recent years thanks to the Fox X-Men movies. And while there’s no mention of Professor X, we presume that he, too, might be on the shelf for a bit due to recent over-exposure.

Admittedly, Sutton has a shaky track record when it comes to scoops, with the insider claiming that Ant-Man 3 had been cancelled late last year. Then again, we’ll give credit where credit’s due and say that he has been right about a lot lately, so who knows? Maybe Marvel really does plan to shelve Magneto for the next little while.

But even if they do, we can’t imagine it’ll be for too long. After all, he’s too much of a cornerstone of the X-mythos to just have him sit on the sideline during the MCU’s mutantkind relaunch. Who will play the character once he reappears on our screens is still unknown, of course, but with names like Giancarlo Esposito and even Denzel Washington being thrown around for the role, it’ll be fascinating to see who Marvel ultimately decides to go with to portray the new Magneto.