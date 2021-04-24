Marvel Reportedly Wants Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield To Stick Around After Spider-Man: No Way Home

Marvel Studios and Sony may as well just let the cat out of the bag and confirm once and for all that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be returning for Spider-Man: No Way Home, because nobody that’s been following the ins and outs of the production is going to be surprised when the big reveal inevitably happens.

What we do know is that the web-slinger will be taking a brief hiatus from our screens following the release of Tom Holland’s third solo outing, after the actor confirmed his contract expires once he wraps up No Way Home‘s promotional circuit, and he’s planning to take a well-deserved break from acting to go and do the sort of activities guys of his age tend to get up to in their mid-20s without having to worry about potentially affecting the schedules of $200 million blockbusters or voiding insurance claims via injury.

Epic Live-Action Spider-Verse Poster Puts Maguire, Garfield And Holland Front And Center

Insider Daniel Richtman is reporting that Marvel want also Maguire and Garfield to hang around the studio’s shared universe for a little longer after the release of No Way Home, but the tipster doesn’t dive into any sort of specifics. Of course, if Kevin Feige and his team wanted the duo to play their respective Peter Parkers again, there would be a whole host of legal and contractual loopholes to jump through first.

Sony still control the live-action rights to Spider-Man, though, so anything Marvel want to do with the web-slinger would need to be approved by the owners first. Sony could realistically mount a lavish big screen adaptation of forgotten musical Turn Off the Dark if they saw fit and nobody could stop them, but Feige couldn’t have either Maguire or Garfield show face without coming to terms with Sony first. That being said, the new streaming deal between the two parties has opened up some new doors, but it’s presumably all dependent on where the previous live-action Spideys find themselves by the time No Way Home fades to black.