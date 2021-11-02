Marvel Reveals Wild Timeline Tracing Ant-Man’s MCU Journey

Until the pandemic came along, Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man had the distinction of headlining the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s two lowest-grossing installments since the conclusion of Phase One. That doesn’t mean they’re not good movies, it just means that most audiences didn’t view him on the same level as some of the franchise’s heaviest hitters.

That’s set to change with threequel Quantumania, though, which marks the first feature film appearance of Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, the MCU’s next Thanos-level threat. Avengers: Endgame showed that Scott Lang is a pivotal part of the mythology after he initially came up with the time heist idea, and Marvel have now revealed a crazy timeline documenting his adventures.

As you can see below, a new infographic reveals just how often Ant-Man has had to resize himself for his various outings in the franchise, from his teeny-tiny training montage to Giant-Man stomping a mudhole in Thanos’ goons during Endgame‘s climactic action sequence.

Paul Rudd playing a superhero is never going to get old, but at long last it looks like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be elevating him into top-tier territory as he does battle against Phase Four’s biggest bad with the fate of the multiverse hanging in the balance.