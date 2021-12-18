When Spider-Man: No Way Home was announced, fans were immediately invested in the continuation of Peter Parker’s story after being “unmasked” by Mysterio and blamed for the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home. When rumors and the mutterings of expanding universes and beloved characters crossing into the MCU rumbled just beneath the surface, it became an obsession.

Fans scoured social media for hints as to what could be coming for the third installment of Holland’s Spider-Man films and what guests could be joining him. For example, how exactly could Tom Holland’s Peter Parker take on villains from previous Spider-Man universes? Would other heroes join him if their villains appeared?

Fans can only find those answers if they sit in theaters to see the film. Still, we got a peek at the iconic villains Peter would be fighting during No Way Home. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently spoke about what an incredible moment it was when they knew the storyline would be moving forward.

Feige talked about how bringing them back felt on the red carpet for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“It was very emotional; it always starts with a place of what do we think would be fun, what do we think would be cool? I’ve been making movies for 20 years now at Marvel and they started at this very theater as a matter of fact, with the premiere of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 1.”

He elaborated on bringing back those iconic villains who are eliciting gasps and cheers in theaters worldwide as Spider-Man screenings are packed full with Marvel fans around the globe.

“We were sitting around a room and saying if I saw Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin again and Alfred Molina, who’s not able to be here tonight, as Doc Ock — I would lose my mind. Just that, just that starting point and a lot of luck came together that they were interested and we were able to bring them back.”

Fans most definitely lost their minds, and while the trailer and tv spots for Spider-Man: No Way Home showcased the villains Spidey would be fighting, it was another thing entirely to see them on the big screen in this realm. It was an experience almost 20 years in the making, and it’s one that fans won’t soon forget.

You can view the clip in its entirety below.

Marvel Studios President and producer @Kevfeige talks about bringing back iconic villains for #SpiderManNoWayHome in this clip from the red carpet! Presented by @MarvelUnlimited. pic.twitter.com/cNmDCgxLzz — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 17, 2021

Feige also touched on the perfect moment to kick off Spider-Man: No Way Home as the turning point for the character, going from a secret hero to public enemy number 1 and how Parker is relatable thanks to the genius that is Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.

You can see Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters now, and you won’t want to miss it.