Marvel Will Reportedly Push The Envelope Of PG-13 Violence In Future Projects

Deadpool 3 will mark the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s first R-rated installment, which you can bet was never part of Kevin Feige’s plan. The architect of the shared mythology has always been a firm believer that he can tell all the stories he wants in exactly the way he wants to tell them without having to lean into blood, guts, profanity and excessive violence.

However, his hand was forced when a franchise that’s earned over $1.5 billion at the box office in the space of just two movies fell into his lap following Disney’s acquisition of Fox, one that also happened to come attached with a major A-list star. It’s about the happiest accident that can happen in Hollywood, and having the weight of the MCU machine behind it surely guarantees that the Merc with a Mouth’s third solo outing should sail past the billion dollar mark whenever it eventually arrives.

Go Behind The Scenes Of All Your Favorite MCU Films 1 of 54

Click to skip









































































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Feige has already outlined why Deadpool 3 is going to be the only R-rated entry in the MCU for at least a while yet, something that didn’t go down too well with Blade supporters. However, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has been slapped with a mature rating overseas, and it’s certainly raised the levels of onscreen violence to new heights within the context of the series.

Superhero movies can decimate thousands of CGI alien goons without issue, but The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is about skilled human operatives trained in combat, with the fight sequences reflecting that by hitting harder and getting bloodier than we’ve ever seen from the MCU before. Tipster Mikey Sutton is now reporting that this will be a recurring theme in the future, too, as Marvel is looking to push the PG-13 envelope. That being said, we shouldn’t be expecting any of the brand’s marquee heroes to go full John Wick just yet.