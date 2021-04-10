Home / tv

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Fans Now Comparing John Walker To Homelander

It would be an understatement to say that this week’s episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier had a shocking finale. While comic book fans were already fully aware that John Walker is far from the clean cut Captain America that Steve Rogers was, seeing the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s resident star-spangled superhero use the iconic shield to kill a guy in cold blood in broad daylight was about as dark as the franchise has ever gotten.

It’s only made people hate Wyatt Russell’s character even more, and it’s not good news for anyone that the government’s hand-picked Cap has already displayed murderous tendencies so soon after sneakily taking a vial of super soldier serum for himself. Indeed, he’s going to require some stopping if the final two episodes see him let off the leash with revenge on his mind.

Seeing Walker remorselessly brutalize one of the Flag Smashers to leave his shield stained with blood will no doubt go down as one of the most memorable visuals we’ll get throughout the entirety of Phase Four, and as you can gather from the reactions below, fans were quick to compare him to another remorseless superheroic sociopath who would have surely approved of his actions.

There are definitely similarities to be drawn between the two blonde haired and blue eyed bastions of heroism suddenly snapping and losing their sh*t in a very public fashion. It would have been impossible to imagine The Falcon and the Winter Soldier inviting comparisons to Amazon’s darkly comic, incredibly violent and wildly insane The Boys a few weeks ago given the MCU’s family-friendly reputation, but the advent of the Disney Plus era has clearly seen the shackles loosened significantly.

Source: ComicBook.com

