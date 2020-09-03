Chadwick Boseman will always be remembered most for playing the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Panther, and understandably so. But let’s not forget that the 43 year-old also made a real effort to pick roles that challenged him as an actor while also staying true to his beliefs and principles.

Boseman only had the chance to give us fifteen movies before his tragic death from colon cancer, but he’d already proven himself an expert at playing multi-faceted characters, tackling Jackie Robinson in biopic 42, starring as music industry legend James Brown in Get On Up and portraying civil rights activist and Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall in Marshall.

All those roles, and more, showcased what an incredible talent he was, and ever since he passed away, tons of tributes have been pouring out from all corners of the web. Be it in the form of videos, poems, art and more, everyone is showing their love for Chadwick Boseman and now, Marvel Studios have had their Head of Visual Development, Ryan Meinerding, put together a gorgeous poster that honors the late actor, which you can check out for yourself in the gallery down below.

“The art showcases a few different depictions of Boseman, with his portrayal of Black Panther at the forefront of the image,” says Marvel. “Boseman played King T’Challa in Marvel Studios’ Black Panther, and Meinerding includes a moment from the film, the beautiful ancestral plane, on T’Challa’s suit. He also appeared as Black Panther in Marvel Studio’s Captain America: Civil War, Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War, and Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame The image also highlights Boseman’s 2018 Commencement speech at Howard University in 2018, which has resonated deeply with many across the world over the past few days.”

Marvel Studios Reveals Official Chadwick Boseman Tribute Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Indeed, this is yet another beautiful tribute to Chadwick Boseman and surely won’t be the last one that the studio brings us. No doubt they have plans to honor him in other ways, too, and it’ll be interesting to see how they pay respect moving forward. Especially in regards to what’ll happen with his character in the MCU and how they’ll address T’Challa’s absence in future films.

It’s far too soon to be thinking about that now, though. For the moment, let’s just take in this gorgeous new piece of art from Ryan Meinerding and remind ourselves of what a tremendous talent Chadwick Boseman was.