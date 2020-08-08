Disney Plus Adds X-Men Collection, Includes Tons Of Great Titles

A collection of X-Men movies and TV shows has been added to Disney Plus, rounding up the titles that are currently on there and at last beginning to fill the mutant-shaped hole in the service’s catalogue. As What’s On Disney Plus explains:

Following on from Disney+ adding the 20th Century Studios Marvel movie, X-Men, a new X-Men collection has been added to Disney+. Which you will find on the Disney+ homepage in the collections section.

The content of the collection is as follows:

X-Men

X-Men: Days Of Future Past

X-Men: Apocalypse

X-Men (1990s Animated Series)

Wolverine & the X-Men (Animated Series)

X-Men Evolution (Animated Series)

In addition to all those, The Wolverine will also be arriving on September 4th.

Skipping over the superdud that was Apocalypse, let’s focus on the two actually significant X-Men movies on the list – the 2000 debut and Days of Future Past. The former may seem a little austere by today’s standards, but superhero films were in a very different place 20 years ago. Alongside Spider-Man, X-Men helped re-establish the genre going into the 21st century.

Days of Future Past, on the other hand, is easily the high point of the franchise. Bryan Singer’s best mutant movie has a vitality the others lack, and pulls off an impressive sleight of hand by bringing together both X-Men ensembles without overwhelming the film. The finale’s pretty good, too.

Returning to the collection of the title (which you can catch now on D+), it reminded me of an X-Men Blu-ray collection I bought a couple of years ago. Some time later with the boxset still unwatched, I came down with the flu and found myself facing a week in bed with nothing to do. Seemed like the perfect time to catch up and I ended up watching all 7 movies right up to Future Past. Having sat through The Last Stand and X-Men Origins: Wolverine back to back, I started to lose the will to live, but thankfully, I recovered from the ordeal.

Hopefully you’ve recovered from the ordeal of having to listen to me regale stories about binging X-Men movies because of the flu. Honestly, getting the flu seems more preferable.