Tom Hiddleston’s Loki Becomes Thor In Awesome What If…? Marvel Fan Art

The MCU has already introduced the concept of parallel timelines and infinite future possibilities, but the upcoming Disney+ series What If…? will finally realize some of those absurd alternate realities.

Imagine what would happen if the backstory of any of the 60 significant players in Avengers: Endgame suddenly changed. What would happen if Loki and Thor didn’t fall out? What if Odin never banished the God of Thunder? How about Tony and the creation of Ultron? And what if the Avengers failed to stop the sentient robot? Better yet, what if Iron Man and Cap lost control in their infighting and ended up killing a fellow superhero? All of these, and presumably more, are interesting questions to ponder, and Marvel’s What If…? intends to tackle at least some of them to some extent.

But now, a new design from a fan on Instagram has taken this concept a step further by showing Loki, the God of Mischief, in Thor’s costume. The artist poses a simple question: What if Loki was worthy? After all, even Captain America was worthy of Thor’s power, as demonstrated in the concluding installment of the Infinity Saga.

Tom Hiddleston’s Loki had redeemed himself by the end of Ragnarok and even sacrificed himself for the opportunity to kill the Mad Titan. So, is it that difficult to imagine he’d take up the mantle of Thor on the occasion that his brother met an untimely fate? Well, a fan has just captured that idea by putting Tom Hiddleston in the God of Thunder’s outfit, which you can check out below.

We don’t know if the new series will devote an episode to Loki as well, but the trickster god has a solid future in the MCU regardless. Loki, a live-action show coming to Disney+ in 2021, will explore the alternate character we saw escape in Endgame, for one. Not to mention that for all we know, Thor: Love and Thunder could mark his return to the big screen, but that’s just speculation at this point.

What do you expect to see in What If…? when it releases sometime in mid-2021, though? Sound off in the comments below.