Loki May Be Split Into Two Parts Due To Coronavirus

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were devastated when the studio’s entire slate of Phase Four movies were hit with delays as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, as the global crisis forced virtually the entire entertainment industry to shut down. And despite pushing back their big screen projects, Marvel still haven’t announced whether or not their upcoming Disney Plus shows would also be affected.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is still tentatively scheduled to hit screens in August, and now that we’re into June, the Mouse House will need to make a decision soon. One rumor currently doing the rounds online is that the series will be split into two parts in order to meet the release date, which would both avoid delaying it outright while also giving the production plenty of time to finish shooting the rest of the first season once it gets the all-clear to resume.

Tom Hiddleston Returns As The God Of Mischief In First Loki Set Photos 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

WandaVision still looks likely to arrive in December given that the majority of filming took place on indoor sets, which is a luxury that the action-heavy and globe-trotting spinoff for Sam and Bucky doesn’t have. However, Loki might not be so lucky if the latest scoop from the frequently-reliable Grace Randolph is to be believed.

And it seems the same for #Loki too – everybody gets a coronavirus half season!! pic.twitter.com/EzKCFjZJ5W — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) June 1, 2020

Loki isn’t even set to debut on Disney Plus until the first quarter of 2021, but there’s already talk of splitting the six-episode series into two parts. The solo show for Tom Hiddleston’s fan favorite character had only been shooting for a matter of weeks before things were brought to a close, so there’s presumably not a lot of completed footage in the can.

It will take a while for the industry to get back into the swing of it once things return to some semblance of normality as well, and with large-scale productions set to take even longer with the restrictions that’ll no doubt be put in place, it could be some time yet before the small screen arm of the MCU’s Phase Four is fully completed.