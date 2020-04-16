Justice League Snyder Cut Reportedly Back In Play For HBO Max

At this point, it seems like the continued uncertainty surrounding the status of Justice League‘s Snyder Cut will rumble on until the end of time, at least until we get a definitive answer from either Snyder himself or Warner Bros. While the speculation helps to keep the unfinished version of the movie much more relevant than the heavily-compromised theatrical cut, there’s only so long this can drag out for before people start losing interest entirely.

The Snyder Cut conversation now has an air of a he said/she said schoolyard argument about it, with the studio completely ignoring the fans that have constantly bombarded their social media accounts and Cyborg star Ray Fisher saying that you’re a troll if you believe that it doesn’t exist. Jason Momoa claims to have seen it, and several members of the crew seem to have as well, but until we get a firm yes or no answer from the powers that be, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

However, in a recent online Q&A, YouTuber Grace Randolph claimed that the near-mythical version of Justice League is very much in play, although she admitted that the success of HBO Max could turn out to be a huge factor.

“I think that it will happen. I can’t guarantee it. I know there have been discussions. I know what Zack Snyder wants. I think it’s great. I think that it is certainly within Warner Bros.’ budget. I think it really depends on how desperate Warner Bros. gets with HBO Max. I mean, nothing would sell that service like the Snyder Cut, or now Zack Snyder’s Justice League. I think it’s still very much in play.”

While these comments should be taken with a pinch of salt, Randolph nonetheless makes an excellent point. If HBO Max launches and doesn’t gather the number of subscribers that Warner Bros. were hoping for, handing Zack Snyder a wad of cash and telling him to go and finish his take on Justice League would generate huge publicity, and convince a massive amount of people to fork out for the streaming service in order to see it.