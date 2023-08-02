Marvel’s most embarrassing timeline goof yet forces Disney Plus users to watch ‘Quantumania’ painfully early

Disney Plus is the hub for (practically) all things MCU, so the streaming platform’s handy-dandy ordering of every Marvel Studios movies in timeline order is a great aid for users looking to work their way through all the films in a way that best suits the ongoing narrative. Well, at least, it is in theory as, in actuality, Disney Plus’ MCU timeline is full of flaws. Trust us, there’s a much more accurate way to watch the MCU in chronological order.

To demonstrate how wayward the streamer’s watch order is, one subscriber took to the r/MarvelStudios sub to share a major goof they’d spotted. As the screenshot reveals, Disney Plus accidentally placed Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the opener to Phase Five, in the midst of Phase Three, bizarrely slotting it in between Black Panther and Spider-Man: Homecoming. I mean, I guess there could be something to getting Ant-Man 3 out of the way early, like an unwanted chore you can’t avoid, but that’s just ridiculous.

Screenshot via Reddit

To clarify why this placements makes so little sense, Black Panther and Spider-Man: Homecoming are set shortly after the events of Captain America: Civil War, which takes place in 2016. Quantumania, meanwhile, occurs long after The Blip is concluded in Avengers: Endgame, in 2025, almost a full decade later. Presumably, Ant-Man and the Wasp is supposed to be in this position instead, as that also takes place following Civil War.

An alternate MCU viewing order based on a qualitative system, that squeezes the franchise’s least-enjoyable entries among some of its very best to soften the blow, could actually be a good idea, but that’s probably not what Disney Plus was intending here. If Quantumania comes before Homecoming in the chronology, then Kang’s definitely been messing with the timeline again.