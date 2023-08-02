Marvel’s most embarrassing timeline goof yet forces Disney Plus users to watch ‘Quantumania’ painfully early

Disney Plus is the hub for (practically) all things MCU, so the streaming platform’s handy-dandy ordering of every Marvel Studios movies in timeline order is a great aid for users looking to work their way through all the films in a way that best suits the ongoing narrative. Well, at least, it is in theory as, in actuality, Disney Plus’ MCU timeline is full of flaws. Trust us, there’s a much more accurate way to watch the MCU in chronological order.
To demonstrate how wayward the streamer’s watch order is, one subscriber took to the r/MarvelStudios sub to share a major goof they’d spotted. As the screenshot reveals, Disney Plus accidentally placed Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the opener to Phase Five, in the midst of Phase Three, bizarrely slotting it in between Black Panther and Spider-Man: Homecoming. I mean, I guess there could be something to getting Ant-Man 3 out of the way early, like an unwanted chore you can’t avoid, but that’s just ridiculous.
To clarify why this placements makes so little sense, Black Panther and Spider-Man: Homecoming are set shortly after the events of Captain America: Civil War, which takes place in 2016. Quantumania, meanwhile, occurs long after The Blip is concluded in Avengers: Endgame, in 2025, almost a full decade later. Presumably, Ant-Man and the Wasp is supposed to be in this position instead, as that also takes place following Civil War.
An alternate MCU viewing order based on a qualitative system, that squeezes the franchise’s least-enjoyable entries among some of its very best to soften the blow, could actually be a good idea, but that’s probably not what Disney Plus was intending here. If Quantumania comes before Homecoming in the chronology, then Kang’s definitely been messing with the timeline again.