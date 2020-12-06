Marvel’s Reportedly Had Hard Talks With Letitia Wright Over Controversial Tweets

An itchy Twitter finger can be a dangerous game for anyone famous, and even if you delete something seconds after posting it, someone will have captured a screenshot because the internet never forgets.

The latest star to fall foul of cancel culture is Black Panther‘s Letitia Wright, after the actress shared some controversial posts regarding the Coronavirus vaccine that didn’t go down too well with her army of followers. Of course, everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but negative publicity is the last thing that the 27 year-old should be inviting, especially as she’s set to tackle one of the most difficult roles in the history of modern cinema.

When it was announced that Black Panther II will start production in July 2021, it came attached with the news that Wright’s Shuri would have a much more substantial part to play. This appears to have made it pretty clear that she’s being primed to inherit the mantle of the title hero from Chadwick Boseman, who tragically passed away several months ago.

Here's How Shuri Could Look As The MCU's Next Black Panther 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Obviously, Black Panther II is poised to be a hugely emotional, moving and powerful experience, and needs to tread a fine line between advancing the story and paying tribute to Boseman’s legacy. But things may now need to change as far as Shuri’s role is concerned as apparently, the higher ups at Marvel Studios were quick to get in touch with Letitia Wright and have a word about her social media activity. According to insider Daniel Richtman, they’ve already had a “hard talk” with the actress.

What that resulted in, he doesn’t say, but clearly, a cultural monolith like Marvel can’t have their stars facing any sort of backlash, especially one who’s set to follow in Chadwick Boseman’s trailblazing footsteps.