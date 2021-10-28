Marvel’s What If…? Could Be Getting Multiple Live-Action Spinoffs

The multiverse is about to become the all-encompassing story arc of the MCU. Marvel has made no secret of that fact, what with this summer’s Loki explicitly setting the stage for multidimensional shenanigans, but the collision of realities won’t truly kick off until Spider-Man: No Way Home opens in just a few months.

Tom Holland’s third headline outing as the Wall-Crawler is already known to star several characters from Sam Raimi’s original trilogy as well as those seen in Sony’s short-lived Andrew Garfield duology, hinting that there’s truly no lengths Marvel Entertainment boss Kevin Feige won’t go to get butts in seats.

In fact, if his comments in the latest episode of Marvel Studios: Assembled (H/T, The Direct) are anything to go by the studio’s ambitions could reach so far as to even encompass live-action adaptations of What If…?

The latter, an episodic animated anthology (though not really), explores realities separate from our own where events play out markedly to what’s depicted in the MCU. One of the most popular requests since the show finished its first run is for Captain Carter – the result of Peggy Carter receiving the super-soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers – to get her own feature film. Of that ever becoming a potential reality, Feige said:

“I really believe the deepening fictional mythologies is a way to appreciate them more, is a way to understand them more, look at them in a different way. They’ve got now two seasons of What If…? ideas underway that’s some of the best storytelling we’ve ever had that you may see spin into other mediums. It’s really the most uniquely beautiful animated series I’ve seen in a long time.”

