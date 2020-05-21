Matt Damon Reportedly Circling Daredevil Villain Role

At some stage in their career, almost every actor that dwells in or around Hollywood’s A-list will be offered the chance to take a starring role in a comic book movie, and Matt Damon is no exception. Despite making brief cameos as a redneck in Deadpool 2 and as a meta version of Loki in Thor: Ragnarok’s Asgardian play, Damon is yet to fully commit to the genre despite having several opportunities to do so that stretch back decades.

In the early years of his career, the Bourne star auditioned for the role of Robin in Joel Schumacher’s Batman Forever, and despite being a huge fan of the character, he also turned down the opportunity to play Daredevil before Affleck was eventually cast, as well as admitting that he was forced to pass on the roles of Harvey Dent in The Dark Knight and Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home due to scheduling conflicts.

However, with the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen set to be rebooted once more as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe following the cancellation of the Netflix series after three seasons, we’ve heard that the 49 year-old has reached out to the studio to express his interest in becoming involved with the latest incarnation of Daredevil under Kevin Feige’s stewardship.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us Ahsoka Tano will be in The Mandalorian season 2 and Karen Gillan is being eyed for Pirates of the Caribbean 6 – as a big fan of Daredevil, Damon is apparently keen to play a part in the MCU’s reboot. However, he’s definitely not interested in being considered for the title role. Rather, he’s eyeing one of the supporting parts.

From what we’ve been told, the Academy Award winner wants to play a villain, with law school classmate of Matt Murdock turned antagonist Mister Fear said to be one option under consideration. And while nothing is set in stone just yet, it certainly feels about time that Matt Damon both played the bad guy again and boarded a comic book franchise, and what better way for him to do it than going up against his all-time favorite superhero?