Matt Reeves Planning To Include Joker In The Batman 2 Or 3

The Batman looks set to feature a range of the Dark Knight’s greatest enemies. Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz) and Riddler (Paul Dano) are already cast and the likes of Two-Face, Scarecrow, Poison Ivy and more are thought to feature as well. One we shouldn’t expect to see in Robert Pattinson’s first outing as Bruce Wayne, though, is the Joker. What with Jared Leto in 2016’s Suicide Squad and Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker movie, WB isn’t in a hurry to introduce yet another version.

But that day will come, we’re being told. Reliable sources – the same ones who said a Green Lantern show was happening, and that Black Adam will be in Shazam! 3, both of which were later confirmed – have informed We Got This Covered that writer/director Matt Reeves is planning on bringing the Joker into his rebooted Batman mythos in either The Batman 2 or 3. At this stage, even Reeves might not know which one he’ll show up in, but the Clown Prince of Crime will definitely face Pattinson’s Caped Crusader at some point.

As has been reported before, Reeves’ movie is being pitched as the beginning of a sprawling new Bat-universe, with the filmmaker helming a trilogy and various spinoffs being planned. Given that a full picture of Gotham City will be painted, then, it only makes sense that the Joker will have a role somewhere along the line. After all, you can’t have a Batman universe without his nemesis.

Fandom Wire has previously relayed word that there could be a third Joker arriving on cinema screens over the next few years, pointing out that if Reeves wanted to include him, he’d have to find a new actor. That’s true, too, as Joker director Todd Phillips has confirmed that Phoenix’s character will never meet Pattinson’s Bats. And Leto’s part of the old DCEU and not the shiny new continuity that’ll start with The Batman.

So, don’t worry just yet, as a third Joker isn’t on the immediate horizon. But it will happen in a few years.