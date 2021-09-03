Matt Reeves Reportedly Still Wants Jonah Hill For The Batman Sequels

Jonah Hill may still be best known for his boisterous comedic performances, but there are many more strings to his bow than that. He did recently sign on to co-star with Eddie Murphy in a new Netflix comedy, but the 37 year-old has been actively broadening his career horizons for the last decade.

Let’s not forget that he’s got two Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations under his belt, wrote and directed the well-received coming-of-age story Mid90s and starred in Netflix’s psychological thriller series Maniac, as well as offbeat indies Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot and The Beach Bum. At one stage, it even looked as though Hill was poised to finally make the jump into blockbuster territory when he entered talks for a role in The Batman.

Here's How Jonah Hill Could Look As The Riddler In The Batman 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Reports claimed the actor was being eyed for either Riddler or Penguin before the parts went to Paul Dano and Colin Farrell respectively, but we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Ben Kingsley was returning as Trevor Slattery in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings long before it was confirmed – that Matt Reeves reportedly still wants Hill for The Batman sequels.

The reasons why he passed on the project weren’t made public at the time, so there’s no word on whether it was a creative or financial decision on Hill’s part. Should The Batman win critical acclaim and hit big at the box office, something most of us are expecting to happen, then perhaps he’d be more receptive to the idea of boarding a later installment.