Matt Reeves says he doesn’t want to rush ‘The Batman’ sequels

Even though The Batman isn’t coming to theaters until next Friday, and a sequel hasn’t officially been given the green light as of yet, we all know that it’s an inevitability unless something goes terribly wrong between now and then.

While there’s still the incredibly slim possibility that the latest reboot for the Dark Knight will end up being savaged by critics and flop at the box office, it’s about the unlikeliest scenario we can imagine. All the signs point to Robert Pattinson’s debut breathing new life into the Caped Crusader, and we weren’t shocked to hear the leading man say he’s already discussed a potential trilogy with Matt Reeves.

Speaking of the director, he recently sat down for an interview with Los Angeles Times En Español, where he effectively confirmed that he’s more than happy to get cracking on a second installment once a well-deserved rest in the aftermath of The Batman‘s release has been taken.

“I think the first thing is a very long nap and here’s the thing, my feeling in doing the film was always that I would never treat it as chapter 1. Because chapter 1 assumes that there are more chapters. So what I wanted to do was to make this movie a satisfying experience so that people could experience a new fresh version of a character that the world has loved for over 80 years. I think that if we succeed on that front, I know that I have a lot of stories I want to tell and then we’ll do chapter 2, but not because we didn’t make this one a complete experience. Let’s just see what happens, let’s see the audience watch it. I hope they connect to it and if they do then yes there’s definitely more to do and I will not be napping for too long.”

Reeves has been working on The Batman for five years, and he spent almost two of them in production after the movie was halted several times due to the pandemic. He’s more than earned the right to bathe in the success of his comic book blockbuster, but if it lives up to the hype, it won’t be long before Warner Bros. are banging on his door.