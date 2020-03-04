Matt Reeves Shares Closer Look At Robert Pattinson’s Suit In The Batman

The rogues’ gallery is in place, the suit is locked in and, as of today, the Batmobile has been unveiled to the world. And yes, Mr. Wayne… it does come in black.

All jokes aside, director Matt Reeves posted three – count ’em, three – high-res stills from The Batman, each of which places the spotlight squarely on the Caped Crusader’s new set of wheels. Upon first glance, it has all the menace of a Mad Max-styled roadster, coupled with some of the classic hallmarks from the classic Batmobile driven by Adam West.

One thing’s immediately clear: it’s a pretty significant departure from the Batmobiles created by Christopher Nolan and Zack Snyder, who each favored realism over fantasy, Particularly Nolan, given the Tumbler was essentially a compressed tank capable of reaching speeds north of 160mph.

Reeves, on the other hand, has built a tricked-out Batmobile that will surely stir debate among comic book movie fans. But beyond that, today’s deluge of content also brings us that little bit closer to the super-suit set to be worn by Robert Pattinson.

Much like the supercharged vehicle next to him, Batman’s suit appears to blend classic elements (the cowl!) with a more modern aesthetic, which shouldn’t be all that surprising to those keeping tabs on The Batman‘s production.

While filming has only just begun on the Matt Reeves picture, we’ve already caught a glimpse of Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader riding a motorcycle in broad daylight, though it’s still cool to see the next Batman decked out in full battle gear.

The Batman takes flight on June 25th, 2021, and also stars Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.