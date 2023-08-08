Mattel unveils collection of ‘Barbie’ movie inspired dolls

We knew this would come; how could a huge company like Mattel have a movie about their product made and not find a way to monetize it as much as possible? They have now released a new line of Barbie dolls inspired by the movie so that fans can take home some of the theatre experience.

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie has taken the world by storm, becoming one of the year’s highest-grossing films, gliding through the $1 billion mark, and causing absolute hype on the internet. Starring Margot Robbie in the lead titular role, the film explores some deep topics, expect nothing less from Gerwig, but it is also an absolute joy to watch. For starters, the colors and fashion are enough to get you excited, with many fans turning up to theatres in their most Barbie-like outfits to really get into the spirit of the iconic doll.

The film features the characters in a number of looks that have since become very popular, with Robbie cycling through an array of attire. Now those exact Barbie outfits can be bought from Mattel, who has created a new collection inspired by the film. You can now buy Barbies rocking such looks as the pink gingham checked 1950s dress, the gold sequin jumpsuit, and, of course, the fluorescent skating outfit.

Image via Mattel

Robbie’s character designs are not the only ones available, with Issa Rae’s President Barbie also getting a doll featuring her gold and pink gown, and even a doll of America Ferrera’s character Gloria, in her pink power suit.

Now, it wouldn’t be a true representation of the film if it didn’t feature some of the amazing designs worn by Ken. Dolls of the character wearing his cowboy look, his double denim look, and his rock look with a fur coat and black fringe vest is also available. Though where Margot Robbie is mentioned by name in each design inspired by her character (see above), poor Ryan Gosling gets no such credit. Ken really is just an accessory.

It isn’t just dolls you can purchase but also other accessories from the movie, such as Barbie’s pink Corvette and a replica of the movie Barbie Dreamhouse as a collectors building kit. There is even a set of Uno cards with the movie characters on each color! For movie enthusiasts, these make fantastic gifts, and who knows, they might even become valuable someday!